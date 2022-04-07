One injured in crash involving lorry and two cars in south Norfolk

The A143 near Scole in south Norfolk - Credit: Google

One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Diss this morning.

Police were called to the A143 near the Scole roundabout at 5.53am on Thursday, April 7.

The crash was between two cars and a lorry.

Oner driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was blocked while the lorry and one of the cars were recovered.

The road was cleared at 8am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.