One injured in crash involving lorry and two cars in south Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:22 AM April 7, 2022
The A143 near Scole in south Norfolk

The A143 near Scole in south Norfolk - Credit: Google

One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Diss this morning.

Police were called to the A143 near the Scole roundabout at 5.53am on Thursday, April 7.

The crash was between two cars and a lorry.

Oner driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was blocked while the lorry and one of the cars were recovered.

The road was cleared at 8am.

