Three people injured in three-vehicle crash in west Norfolk

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A149 in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

Three people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash in west Norfolk.

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A149 in King's Lynn, close to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The road is currently blocked while emergency services deal with the incident.

Three people are believed to be injured, but the severity is unknown at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.