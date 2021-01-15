A11 lane closed after crash near Thickthorn

Published: 8:08 AM January 15, 2021

Police at the scene of a crash on the A11 at Thickthorn on Friday morning. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A crash close to one of Norfolk's busiest junctions has forced police to close one lane of the A11 this morning.

South Norfolk Police said they had closed the outside lane of the Thetford-bound carriageway after the crash at around 7am today.

It means the road between Thickthorn and Ketteringham is currently down to one lane as traffic builds.

Police have asked drivers to approach the scene with care, pass slowly and stay in the inside lane.

Traffic in the area is "heavy", according to police. The lane will remain closed until recovery has arrived to clean up the area.

