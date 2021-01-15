News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A11 lane closed after crash near Thickthorn

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:08 AM January 15, 2021   
Police at the scene of a crash on the A11 at Thickthorn on Friday morning.

Police at the scene of a crash on the A11 at Thickthorn on Friday morning. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A crash close to one of Norfolk's busiest junctions has forced police to close one lane of the A11 this morning.

South Norfolk Police said they had closed the outside lane of the Thetford-bound carriageway after the crash at around 7am today.

It means the road between Thickthorn and Ketteringham is currently down to one lane as traffic builds.

Police have asked drivers to approach the scene with care, pass slowly and stay in the inside lane.

Traffic in the area is "heavy", according to police. The lane will remain closed until recovery has arrived to clean up the area.

Keep track of the state of Norfolk's roads with our LIVE traffic map.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon