Swaffham road closed causing long queues after crash
Published: 2:25 PM September 4, 2022
- Credit: Google
There is heavy traffic near Swaffham following a crash.
The crash happened on the A1065 near Cockley Cley Road at about 12.15pm this afternoon, September 4.
Brandon Road is now closed in both directions.
Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance are on the scene.
Fire were called to the scene at 12.15pm.
Eyewitnesses have said that an air ambulance is also attending.
It is currently unknown if there have been any injuries.
Most Read
- 1 5 of the most picturesque places in Norfolk
- 2 Bar and restaurant in holiday park reopens to public after three years
- 3 This is a village, not a city - so why can't you stop sewage flowing into our chalk stream?
- 4 North Norfolk dentist surgery to stop seeing NHS patients
- 5 Thunderstorms to hit Norfolk this weekend
- 6 Tesco recalls range of desserts after health risk discovered
- 7 Huge landscape recovery scheme announced for north Norfolk
- 8 Can you help keep Norfolk village free of speeding cars?
- 9 'We're not strong swimmers' - The women who saved three lives at Sea Palling
- 10 Landlord explains how he turned derelict pub into 'down-to-earth boozer'
There are queues between Swaffham and Great Cressingham.