Swaffham road closed causing long queues after crash

Brandon Road near Swaffham is closed following a crash - Credit: Google

There is heavy traffic near Swaffham following a crash.

The crash happened on the A1065 near Cockley Cley Road at about 12.15pm this afternoon, September 4.

Brandon Road is now closed in both directions.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance are on the scene.

Fire were called to the scene at 12.15pm.

Eyewitnesses have said that an air ambulance is also attending.

It is currently unknown if there have been any injuries.

There are queues between Swaffham and Great Cressingham.








