News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:43 PM August 2, 2022
Stalham is preparing for its first vintage market since 2019.

The Stalham Vintage and Collectors Street Market is taking place on August 14 - Credit: Stalham Area Business Forum

A main road through an east Norfolk village is due to close for a huge vintage fayre.

Stalham Vintage and Collectors Street Market is going ahead in just under two weeks with more than 60 stalls taking part.

The street market will have stalls offering furniture, shoes, clothing, silverware, china, luggage, toys, kitchenware, glass, lamps, books, fabrics, militaria and jewellery.

There will be live music all day as well as refreshments and street food on offer. Shops, pubs and cafes in the area will remain open for the event.

Parking will be free at the high school, Staithe Surgery, NNDC and the recreation ground.

The Stalham Vintage and Collectors Street Market is taking place on Stalham High Street on Sunday, August 14, from 10am to 4pm.

High Street will be closed from St John's Road to Ingham Road from 8am to 5pm for the market.

East Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The new £1.5m SLARS equipment which has arrived at Wells lifeboat station.

New £1.5m 'sea tractor' delivered to lifeboat station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dad Alex and son Oliver had been looking forward to a holiday in Palma

Norwich Live News

'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Becca Hirst at Hirst's Farm Shop and Cafe in Ormesby St Margaret

Food and Drink

5 of the best farm shop cafés to visit in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A149 in Stalham is closed following a crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Part of A149 closed after Norfolk town crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon