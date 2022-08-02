Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls

The Stalham Vintage and Collectors Street Market is taking place on August 14 - Credit: Stalham Area Business Forum

A main road through an east Norfolk village is due to close for a huge vintage fayre.

Stalham Vintage and Collectors Street Market is going ahead in just under two weeks with more than 60 stalls taking part.

The street market will have stalls offering furniture, shoes, clothing, silverware, china, luggage, toys, kitchenware, glass, lamps, books, fabrics, militaria and jewellery.

There will be live music all day as well as refreshments and street food on offer. Shops, pubs and cafes in the area will remain open for the event.

Parking will be free at the high school, Staithe Surgery, NNDC and the recreation ground.

The Stalham Vintage and Collectors Street Market is taking place on Stalham High Street on Sunday, August 14, from 10am to 4pm.

High Street will be closed from St John's Road to Ingham Road from 8am to 5pm for the market.