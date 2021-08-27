Slow moving traffic across Norfolk and disruption following crash
- Credit: Denise Bradley
There are delays across the county's roads and a bus service has been disrupted following a crash in Great Yarmouth.
First Norwich said X1 and X11 would be affected by an accident on the road leading to Fuller's Hill, and said its services were diverted from Market Gates to the Town Hall, then along the Quay.
The AA traffic map is showing that traffic is queuing on the A149 Fullers Hill at B1141 due to an earlier accident.
Traffic on the A47 is being reported as moving 'very slow' westbound at A1243 Pasteur Road, near the Gapton Hall Roundabout.
First Norwich has since tweeted that its services have now resumed to their original routes.
Delays are also being reported on the A143 Beccles Road eastbound between Church Lane and Priory Road.
Traffic is moving slowly on the A1151 Norwich Road both ways from B1354 Horning Road to B1140 Salhouse Road.
In Thetford, traffic is also moving slowly on the A134 northbound at A11.
And in King's Lynn, slow traffic is being reported on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way both ways at the Queen Elizabeth Roundabout.