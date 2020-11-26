News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Car carrying five people crashes into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:35 AM November 26, 2020   
Police called after single vehicle crash in Stuston

A car which crashed into a ditch has left five people with minor injuries, near Diss. - Credit: James Bass

A car which crashed into a ditch has left five people injured.  

Police were called at around 8am on Thursday, November 26 after reports of a single-vehicle crash on Stuston Lane, in Stuston, near Diss.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a Suzuki Swift vehicle had crashed into the ditch and said the road is partially blocked.

The vehicle’s five occupants all sustained minor injuries in the crash and an ambulance was called. 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

‘Lack of discipline’: Leader hits out after town’s huge Covid surge

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus