Car carrying five people crashes into ditch

Published: 11:35 AM November 26, 2020

A car which crashed into a ditch has left five people injured.

Police were called at around 8am on Thursday, November 26 after reports of a single-vehicle crash on Stuston Lane, in Stuston, near Diss.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a Suzuki Swift vehicle had crashed into the ditch and said the road is partially blocked.

The vehicle’s five occupants all sustained minor injuries in the crash and an ambulance was called.