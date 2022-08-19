Part of Norfolk Coast Path to close for seven weeks
A section of broadwalk along the Norfolk coast is due to close for seven weeks while repair work takes place.
Work on the Norfolk Coast Path at Holme, between the Norfolk Ornithologists and Thornham, will get under way on Monday, August 29 as it currently poses a health and safety risk.
The project, which is estimated to cost about £88,950, will involve replacing the existing boardwalk and increasing the path width to 1.5m wide.
Passing places will also be installed along the boardwalk.
Upon completion, it will mean a safer and more accessible route for people walking along the Norfolk Coast Path.
The project is also expected to improve the long-term strength of the path and help minimise the long-term maintenance requirements of the section.
A European Protected Species (EPS) licence is in place for natterjack toads, whose habitat the path crosses, and the contractor will be working closely with an appointed ecologist to ensure the rare species is protected.
Wildlife will be conserved along the route by providing an easy path through the dunes, reducing dune erosion and disturbance of nesting birds by walkers.
While the section of the coastal path is closed, there will be an inland diversion in place along footpaths, quiet roads and a short section of pavement through Thornham.
The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.