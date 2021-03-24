Section of busy road in Lowestoft to be closed with traffic diverted

Published: 10:43 AM March 24, 2021

The A1117 Bridge Road will be "closed from the junction of Harbour Road to the roundabout of Normanston Drive" for "signing and road marking works." Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Motorists could face delays as part of a busy road is temporarily closed.

Traffic will be diverted as road repairs are carried out overnight for two evenings next month on the A1117 Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

With Suffolk Highways carrying out the work, it is set to take place between 9pm and 5am for two evenings from April 5 to April 7 with a diversion in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out with traffic restrictions on Bridge Road.

It states the A1117 Bridge Road will be "closed from the junction of Harbour Road to the roundabout of Normanston Drive" for "signing and road marking works."

A diversion route running along the A1117, A47, A12, A1117 and vice versa will be in operation.

