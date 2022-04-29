News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver abandons car on NDR roundabout after crash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:32 AM April 29, 2022
Police are searching for a driver following a crash on an NDR roundabout.

Police are searching for a driver following a crash on an NDR roundabout. - Credit: Google Maps

The search is on to find a driver after a car crashed into part of a roundabout on the A1270 NDR.

It happened on Thursday, April 28, when a silver Ford Focus is thought to have stuck a post on the roundabout near Screwfix in Postwick at about 7.45am.

Following the crash the car broke down on the roundabout.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact them on 101 and ask for PC 2015 Brooks.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ruth Davies was a victim of abuse on the train for having noisy children

Opinion

OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Rocky Fletcher (right) pictured with his mum Keeley and two brothers

Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
An example of an existing McDonald's building, similar to what is being earmarked in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could create 120 jobs if given go-ahead

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon