Driver abandons car on NDR roundabout after crash
Published: 7:32 AM April 29, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The search is on to find a driver after a car crashed into part of a roundabout on the A1270 NDR.
It happened on Thursday, April 28, when a silver Ford Focus is thought to have stuck a post on the roundabout near Screwfix in Postwick at about 7.45am.
Following the crash the car broke down on the roundabout.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact them on 101 and ask for PC 2015 Brooks.
