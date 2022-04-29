Driver abandons car on NDR roundabout after crash

Police are searching for a driver following a crash on an NDR roundabout. - Credit: Google Maps

The search is on to find a driver after a car crashed into part of a roundabout on the A1270 NDR.

It happened on Thursday, April 28, when a silver Ford Focus is thought to have stuck a post on the roundabout near Screwfix in Postwick at about 7.45am.

Following the crash the car broke down on the roundabout.

Can you help us? We are appealing for witnesses of an RTC on the A1270 (NDR) during which a silver Ford Focus entered the roundabout at Postwick. If you witnessed this, please call 101 and speak to PC 2015 Brooks pic.twitter.com/z6Gi28IjwW — Broadland Police (@BroadlandPolice) April 28, 2022

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact them on 101 and ask for PC 2015 Brooks.

