Parts of busy route into city to close for weeks
- Credit: Google
Parts of a main route in and out of Norwich are set to close for weeks.
Gas company Cadent will be carrying out works on Salhouse Road from Monday, September 6 to improve gas connections in the area.
The road will be closed in three phases, with the stretch from the junction of Blue Boar Road and Woodside Road to Hammond Way in Sprowston being closed for the first part of the work.
The junction of Hammond Way and Salhouse Road will then be closed as part of phase two.
And finally, the junction of Hammond Way to the A1270 will be closed for the final phase of the work with signposted diversion routes in place throughout.
You may also want to watch:
Those living on Salhouse Road have received letters from Cadent which inform them their gas supply will not be affected during the work.
Access to homes and businesses will also be granted at all times.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week
- 2 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
- 3 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
- 4 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
- 5 Community rallies around 12-year-old girl after terrifying attack
- 6 Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction
- 7 People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'
- 8 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
- 9 Woman with dementia, 89, 'left trembling at the name of her care home'
- 10 115 drivers caught every day in police crackdown