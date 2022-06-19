Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week

Work is continuing to take place on the A11 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A number of roads across Norwich are undergoing roadworks which could impact journey times.

Here are a few to keep your eye on when driving around the county this week.

Work on the A11 is continuing to cause significant disruption to travel since they began in May - with many drivers reporting lengthy delays.

The carriageway has been reduced to one lane in both directions between Norwich and Attleborough from Spooner Row to Tuttles Interchange.

There is also a speed limit of 40mph while works are ongoing to ensure the safety of workers and drivers.

In Gorleston, Anglian Water engineering work will take place on the northbound dual carriageway in Beccles Road until September 13.

Also in the town, a section of Burgh Road nearby Beccles Road will also be closed from the White Horse roundabout and Humberstone Road until August 17, as part of £4m flood relief works.

In Swaffham, gas main replacement works is under way in North Pickenham Road until June 24.

Elsewhere in the county, carriageway surface dressing is taking place in the B1332 Norwich Road near Ditchingham until June 26.

Near Marsham, part of Buxton Road is closed until July 25 due to gas works. Temporary traffic lights are in place while work continues.

Drivers should also be aware that overnight works are ongoing on the A47 near King's Lynn until August 20.

Barrier safety repairs are taking place from Shoreboat Roundabout to Constitution Hill which has meant a carriageway closure.

Part of the B1145 in Gayton is currently closed until September 1 while construction work takes place.

In north Norfolk, The Street in Knapton remains closed due to work undertaken by Anglian Water for the installation of a new sewer system.

The road is expected to remain closed until October 14.

In Norwich, Grove Road and Grove Avenue, from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, is currently closed until Friday, August 26.

The work, which is part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport, is aimed at improving facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Elsewhere in the city, Riverside Road is continuing to see roadworks and is expected to be closed until July 29 due to the transforming cities project.

Thorpe Road and Lower Clarence Road are also impacted as a result of the same scheme.

