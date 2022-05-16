There are a number of roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

If you're planning on travelling across Norfolk this week, here are some of the roadworks which could affect your journey.

East Norfolk

Cromer Road in Buxton remains closed for gas work. The road is set to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion route in place.

Norwich Road in Horning is closing on May 17 for surface improvements. There will be a diversion in place via Catfield.

The northbound dual carriageway in Beccles Road, Gorleston, will be closed for Anglian Water engineering work until September 13.

Elsewhere in Gorleston, a section of Burgh Road - close to A143 Beccles Road - will be closed from the White Horse roundabout and Humberstone Road from Monday, May 16, until Wednesday, August 17, as part of £4m flood relief works.

North Norfolk

Norwich Road in Aylsham is closed to through traffic due to gas works until June 3.

Resurfacing improvement work to the footpath in Butts Lane, Sheringham, is also taking place until June 25.

Delays are also expected on the A140 between Marsham and Hevingham due to ongoing gas works.

The Street in Knapton remains closed due to work undertaken by Anglian Water for the installation of a new sewer system. The road is expected to remain closed until September 26.

Mid and West Norfolk

Horsley's Fields in King's Lynn remains closed until May 24 due to construction work in the area.

Saham Road in Watton is closing until August for gas main replacement. There is a diversion route in place via Saham Toney.

South Norfolk and Waveney

Delays are continued to be expected on the A11 as roadworks are in place from Attleborough to Cringleford.

Drivers have reported significant disruption since they started earlier this month.

In Lowestoft, part of Waveney Drive and Riverside Road is shut until August 14, as development continues on the new £126.75m works to build a third crossing.

Motorists are being advised that with the opening of the new access road - Colin Law Way - the existing Riverside Road route into the Riverside business park has been closed to traffic.

Norwich

Sweet Briar Road, which forms part of the city’s outer ring road, remains closed after a burst water main flooded and damaged an embankment in February.

It is currently due to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion in place via Dereham Road and Aylsham Road.

The transforming cities scheme is also ongoing near the train station in Riverside Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Clarence Road, and in St Stephens. The work is set to continue until late July.

Work is also continuing in Surrey Street until June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.