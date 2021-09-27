Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Published: 7:08 AM September 27, 2021

There are many road closures and alterations as a result of roadworks in Norfolk this week.

Here are some of the roadworks to be aware of when travelling on Norfolk's roads in the coming week.

Norwich

At the Grapes Hill Roundabout, work to construct a new cycling and pedestrian crossing, and widen an existing footpath will continue this week, with work set to continue until December 1.

This work has seen the closure of the roundabout's Convent Road and Unthank Road exits, while Cleveland Road is currently one-way only eastbound as work to complete a zebra crossing is carried out.

Unthank Road is closed in both directions as a result of the work.

King Street will be closed due to roadworks between Rouen Road and Abbey Lane which are set to last until December 24.

Rider Haggard Road will be closed in both directions from Skelton Road to Gawdy Road until Tuesday, September 28.

South Park Avenue will also be closed in both directions from Colman School to Pettus Road until Thursday, September 30.

A47

The A47 will be closed in both directions from Toftwood to Swaffham due to carriageway renewal by Highways England between 8pm and 6am from Monday, September 27 to Friday, October 1.

It will also be closed over the same period from the Cucumber Roundabout in Brundall to the A1064 Acle Roundabout, as the road is resurfaced.

Eastbound, the road will be closed from the Pullover Roundabout in King's Lynn to A148 Saddlebow Roundabout, between 8pm and 6am on Monday, September 27 and Tuesday, September 28.

While westbound the road will be closed on the Long Lane exit and entry slip road at Longwater in Norwich from 8pm to 6am, from Monday, September 27 to Friday, October 1.

Across the county

Elsewhere in the county, temporary traffic lights on Norwich Road in Holt will continue to cause delays near the White Cottage Hotel until November 2.

In Wymondham, London Road will be closed in both directions until Friday, October 1, due to work between the road and Suton Lane to build a new roundabout.

While on Downham Road in Outwell, near the A1101, there will be temporary traffic lights until Tuesday, September 28.



