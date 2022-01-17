There are plenty of roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Archant

Drivers across the county could face delays this week as a number of roadworks begin and continue across Norfolk's roads.

In Norwich, St Stephens Street will be closed until July 31 as the transforming cities project continues.

As a result bus routes will be diverted to other areas in the city.

King Street in Norwich will also be closed until March 25 as pavement and carriageway works continue on the road.

A diversion is in place around Rouen Road.

Riverside Road will be shut until July 29 as work around Norwich Station continues - a signed diversion will be in place.

Footway reconstruction in Beech Drive may cause delays while the work is taking place. It is expected to be finished by January 28.

There is no left turn available onto Mile Cross Lane during the work.

On the A11, overnight closures will continue between Norwich and Wymondham as part of an ongoing project for concrete surface repairs.

In Great Yarmouth, delays are expected in Southgates Road due to roadworks, with temporary traffic lights in place until December 31.

Work is still ongoing in Suffolk Road as construction of a new roundabout continues as part of third river crossing project.

Delays are likely in Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths.

In Gorleston, Burgh Road remains closed as Anglian Water carries out work to construct manhole covers and a tunnel to the pumping station in Beccles Road.

The road will be closed to all traffic between Humberstone Road and the Stone Cross roundabout until April 4.

Elsewhere, on Norwich Road in North Walsham a temporary speed limit of 10mph will be in place from the end of the town all the way to the junction with Westwick Road, on January 17 and 18.

The Street in Sporle will close from January 17 until January 20 to carry out road resurfacing and extend 60 and 30 speed limits in the village.

A signed diversion will be in place.