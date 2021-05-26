News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five weeks of disruption expected on busy road through Diss

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:13 AM May 26, 2021   
Five weeks of disruption is expected on the B1077 Shelfanger Road in Diss 

Five weeks of disruption is expected on the B1077 Shelfanger Road in Diss - Credit: Google Street View

Five weeks of disruption are expected on a busy road through Diss as roadworks are carried out. 

Major work is set to begin on the B1077 Shelfanger Road from Wednesday, June 2. 

It will include pavement repairs and resurfacing, and the replacement of damaged curbs. 

In order for the work to take place, the following road closures will be in place on June 5, 6, 12 and 13:

  • B1077 Shelfanger Road between Shelfanger Court and St Nicholas Street
  • Roydon Road from its junction with Shelfanger Road to its junction with Louie's Lane

For the remainder of the roadworks, additional lane closures and temporary lane closures will be required.

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained, but there may be some delays for vehicles while work takes place in front of driveways. 

Parking will be prohibited on Shelfanger Road between St Nicholas Road and Scholars Walk for the full five weeks. 

Signed diversion routes in both directions will be as follows:

  • B1077 Shelfanger Road to the B1134 at Heath Road, to the A140 Norwich Road at Pulham Roundabout, to the A1066 Diss Road/Victoria Road, to the B1077 Denmark Street
  • Roydon Road to Old High Road, to the A1066 High Road, to the A1066 Stanley Road, to the B1077 Denmark Street, to the B1077 Shelfanger Road, to the junction with Roydon Road

The work, expected to cost £60,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's community and environmental services department and their contractors.


