Final phase of £1.25m roundabout scheme will cause road closures

Published: 10:57 AM August 18, 2021

The final phase of the build of a new £1.25m roundabout is set to cause more road closures in a Norfolk village.

Construction of the new roundabout at the B1077 Attleborough Road, Hingham Road, Chequers Lane crossroads in Great Ellingham is “progressing well” and is set to move into the final phase starting on Friday August 27.

Work started on June 1 on the roundabout, which is being built as a planning condition related to two developments nearby and is designed to make the junction easier to navigate.

The final phase of the scheme is to lay a brand-new surface on the newly constructed part of the roundabout and to resurface existing areas of the road, including a stretch of the B1077 from the new roundabout to the eastern end of the village.

The work, which will be carried out in stages to help minimise disruption and is expected to take 14 days to complete.

This will involve various road closures:

*From Friday August 27 the B1077 Attleborough, Watton Road will be closed in both directions from the 30mph limit, at the eastern end of the village, through to the Community Centre.

*Hingham Road will remain closed from the junction with Attleborough Road northwards to Bow Street until September 3.

*Chequers Lane will also remain closed from the junction with Attleborough Road southwards to Church Street until September 3.

*From Friday September 3, Church Street will be closed at the junction with B1077 Attleborough Road will be closed in both directions for six days.

*At the same time, Deopham Road at the junction with B1077 Attleborough Road will be closed in both directions for six days.

Official diversion routes will be in place for all road closures.

Access to properties within the limits of any of the closures will be maintained throughout the works, although there may be some unavoidable delays at times during the resurfacing works.

The roundabout scheme is expected to cost approximately £1.25m which is being funded with £500,000 contribution from one of the developers.

The rest of the funding will be from Norfolk County Council’s capital improvement programme.

For up-to-date information about roadworks in Norfolk is available on the County Council website at www.norfolk.gov.uk/roadworks.