Road closures on part of A11 due to incident

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:17 PM November 9, 2021
Police are appealing for information

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A11 at Elveden due to an incident. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A11 at Elveden due to an incident.

Suffolk Police have reported road closures on the A11 this evening [Tuesday November 9]. 

A spokesman Tweeted: "Road closures remain in place on the A11 at #Elveden following an incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route."

