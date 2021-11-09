Road closures on part of A11 due to incident

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A11 at Elveden due to an incident. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A11 at Elveden due to an incident.

Suffolk Police have reported road closures on the A11 this evening [Tuesday November 9].

A spokesman Tweeted: "Road closures remain in place on the A11 at #Elveden following an incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route."

