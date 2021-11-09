Road closures on part of A11 due to incident
Published: 8:17 PM November 9, 2021
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014
Drivers are being asked to avoid the A11 at Elveden due to an incident.
Suffolk Police have reported road closures on the A11 this evening [Tuesday November 9].
A spokesman Tweeted: "Road closures remain in place on the A11 at #Elveden following an incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route."
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.