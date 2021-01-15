Road to close with traffic diverted for bridge works
- Credit: Google Maps
A road is set to be closed temporarily with traffic diverted as work is carried out on a bridge.
Suffolk Highways will be carrying out maintenance works in Ellough, near Beccles, next month.
With the work being carried out to Ellough Hall Bridge, it means that in order for the repairs to take place, Church Road will be closed between February 1 and February 3.
The works will be taking place from the "junction with Hulver Road going south for 110 metres."
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.
You may also want to watch:
It states: "Ellough Hall Bridge, Ellough closed from the junction with Hulver Road for 110 metres southbound for maintenance work to bridge."
It adds: "There may be times where there will be no access through the site for pedestrians/cyclists."
Most Read
- 1 Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant
- 2 Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall
- 3 Town left at standstill after level crossing failure
- 4 'It's opened my eyes' - What is it really like having coronavirus?
- 5 Chef Galton Blackiston closes fish and chip shop during week
- 6 Brothers take wedding bookings for 2022 after finishing barn project
- 7 Driver's lucky escape as lorry ends up in ditch
- 8 'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers
- 9 'Fighting every shift' - intensive care nurse's harrowing Covid video diary
- 10 Seven lockdown rules that could change
A diversion route will be in operation throughout the works, along Church Road, Jay’s Hill Road, the B1127, Hulver Road, and vice versa.
You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads on our website via our Live Traffic Map.