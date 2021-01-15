News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road to close with traffic diverted for bridge works

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:32 PM January 15, 2021   
Work will be carried out to Ellough Hall Bridge, with Church Road set to be closed.

Work will be carried out to Ellough Hall Bridge, with Church Road set to be closed. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

A road is set to be closed temporarily with traffic diverted as work is carried out on a bridge.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out maintenance works in Ellough, near Beccles, next month.

With the work being carried out to Ellough Hall Bridge, it means that in order for the repairs to take place, Church Road will be closed between February 1 and February 3.

The works will be taking place from the "junction with Hulver Road going south for 110 metres."

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states: "Ellough Hall Bridge, Ellough closed from the junction with Hulver Road for 110 metres southbound for maintenance work to bridge."

It adds: "There may be times where there will be no access through the site for pedestrians/cyclists."

A diversion route will be in operation throughout the works, along Church Road, Jay’s Hill Road, the B1127, Hulver Road, and vice versa.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads on our website via our Live Traffic Map.



