Delays warning as road closed for emergency repairs

Published: 1:23 PM January 18, 2021

An emergency road closure has been put in place for Church Lane in Corton. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

A road has been temporarily closed for the second time in less than a month as emergency repairs are carried out.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as Church Lane in Corton is closed with traffic diverted.

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the works with the road closed from today (January 18) until 11.59pm on Wednesday, January 20.

With the road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that the work is taking place not far from St Bartholomew Church in Corton and Broadland Sands Holiday Park to “dig out dangerous defect in carriageway".

This latest road closure comes after works were carried out on Church Lane in December.





Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses Coastal Clipper service were being warned of the emergency road closure.





A post on the First bus website said: "On these days all journeys on service 1/1A will operate direct via the A47 between Hopton and Gunton Tesco."

Visit our live traffic map for the latest delays.