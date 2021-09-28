News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fuel prices rise nationally after days of soaring demand

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:39 PM September 28, 2021    Updated: 4:20 PM September 28, 2021
Fuel prices, including petrol, tumbled by 16.7pc in May - the biggest fall on record. Picture: Lewis

Following days of increased demand, fuel prices across Norfolk and beyond soared. - Credit: PA

National fuel prices have risen amid a crisis which has seen queues form outside stations.

According to new data from the RAC, petrol prices rose from 135.87p on Friday, September 24 to 136.59p on Sunday, September 26.

It comes after days of chaos on the roads, with drivers joining hours-long queues for fuel and garages running out, despite several reassurances that there is no shortage of fuel.

In a snapshot of current fuel prices locally on Tuesday, some had prices above the national average.

The ESSO Aline Garage in Attleborough is offering unleaded fuel for 143.9p with diesel at 144.9p, while the price of petrol at Aylsham BP garage is 138.0p and diesel is 142.0p.

Swanton Morley garage is offering diesel at 160.0p, while Carlton Colville Service Station near Lowestoft, was offering unleaded fuel at 137.5p and diesel at 139.5p, however, is now waiting for a delivery that is set to arrive on Wednesday.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “When it comes to pump prices, it’s a pretty bleak picture for drivers.

“Wholesale prices are being forced up which means retailers are paying more than they were just a few days ago for the same amount of fuel.

“We urge drivers to only take the fuel they really need. Stockpiling in containers only makes the situation worse for those who desperately need fuel as well as potentially causing unnecessary fire risks if not stored correctly.”

fuel shortage

Cars queuing for fuel at a petrol station in Heacham. - Credit: Chris Bishop

He added that the RAC was aware of a small minority of retailers taking advantage of the situation by increasing prices.

“We’d remind drivers to always compare the price they’re being asked to pay with the current UK averages which are 136.69p for petrol and 138.58 for diesel," he said.

The news follows the government’s announcement that the Army is primed to help ease fuel supply problems. It is believed that up to 150 military tanker drivers will prepare to deliver to forecourts which are without petrol as a result of panic buying.

According to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, the move to place the Army on standby was a “sensible, precautionary step” and if troops had to be deployed, they would temporarily “provide the supply chain with additional capacity” to ease the pressure caused by increased fuel demand.

