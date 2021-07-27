News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rail service disrupted after boat hits railway bridge

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:34 PM July 27, 2021    Updated: 3:48 PM July 27, 2021
Greater Anglia Norwich

Greater Anglia trains are disrupted - Credit: Greater Anglia

Rail service in Norfolk has been disrupted after a boat hit a railway bridge.

Greater Anglia tweeted about the incident at 3.21pm on Tuesday, July 27 saying its service has been delayed between Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Sheringham and Norwich after a boat hit a railway bridge between Salhouse and Brundall.

The incident is ongoing and Network Rail staff are on site dealing with it.

In its train service updates, Greater Anglia said its 2.57pm service from Lowestoft to Norwich due at 3.33pm will call additionally at Somerleyton, Haddiscoe, Reedham, Cantley and Brundall. It will be delayed at Brundall Gardens and is now 20 minutes late.

And its 3.17pm service to Great Yarmouth from Norwich due at 3.55pm will be delayed at Brundall.

Norfolk Live
Great Yarmouth News
Norwich News
Sheringham News

