Public hearings over £300m dualling schemes for A47

Published: 10:45 AM October 11, 2021

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England. - Credit: Highways England

Key public hearings, which will help decide whether two sections of the A47 in Norfolk are dualled, will take place next month.

National Highways is seeking development consent orders for three sections of the A47, as part of a £300m project.

That includes proposals to dual sections between North Tuddenham and Easton and from Blofield to North Burlingham.

The Planning Inspectorate, which will make a recommendation to the secretary of state, who has the final say on whether work goes ahead, held some hearings in the summer.

But further hearings, which will include discussions over land which will need to be compulsorily purchased if the schemes are to go ahead, will be held in November.

The North Tuddenham to Easton scheme includes 9km of dual carriageway between Hockering and Honingham and two new junctions at the Wood Lane/Berry's Lane and Norwich Road/Blind Lane junctions, alongside the removal of Easton roundabout.

There would also be four new bridges and closures for through traffic at Church Lane in East Tuddenham, Berrys Lane, Blind Lane and Church Lane in Easton.

The Blofield to North Burlingham scheme would see the existing single-lane section replaced with a new 2.6km dual carriageway, 70m south of the existing road.

National Highways says safety improvements will also be made to the Yarmouth Road junction, closing the right turn and adding a dedicated lane to join the A47.

A new bridge will also be added over the new dual carriageway at Blofield.

The North Tuddenham to Easton hearings will happen on Tuesday, November 2, Wednesday, November 3, Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5.

The Blofield to North Burlingham scheme hearings will be held on Tuesday, November 9.

The hearings will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams, but will be live streamed to the public.

In 2014, then prime minister David Cameron announced £300m would be spent on the road.

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

The slow pace in getting work started led to Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council, accusing national Highways of "completely wasting five years".

Hearings for proposed changes to Thickthorn roundabout, on the edge of Norwich, are also pencilled in for next month, but are yet to be confirmed.