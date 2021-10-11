Road closure in Poringland due to emergency water works

Published: 10:21 AM October 11, 2021

Emergency water works in Poringland have resulted in Stoke Road being closed.

The road will be closed from today, October 11 until Wednesday, October 13, so Anglian Water can repair a burst water main.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are repairing a burst water main on Stoke Road, Poringland this week.

"Due to the location of the repair a road closure is required until the work is completed for the safety of the team working and local road users.

"A diversion is in place and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this emergency work.”

First has announced its charcoal line bus service will be affected and will operate a diversion via Arminghall.

🚧 Stoke Road, Poringland



Due to an emergency closure of Stoke Road, all affected Charcoal line buses will be operating via Arminghall. Please see attached our website for more details. https://t.co/ieMTdQKQMj pic.twitter.com/74xN2AMnF9 — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) October 11, 2021



