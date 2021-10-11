News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closure in Poringland due to emergency water works

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:21 AM October 11, 2021   
Stoke Road, Poringland has closed due to emergency water works carried out by Anglian Water in Norfolk.

Stoke Road, Poringland has closed due to emergency water works. - Credit: Google

The road will be closed from today, October 11 until Wednesday, October 13, so Anglian Water can repair a burst water main.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are repairing a burst water main on Stoke Road, Poringland this week. 

"Due to the location of the repair a road closure is required until the work is completed for the safety of the team working and local road users. 

"A diversion is in place and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this emergency work.”

First has announced its charcoal line bus service will be affected and will operate a diversion via Arminghall.


