Two men suffer life-changing injuries in Old Buckenham crash

Two men are in hospital after colliding with a tree near Old Buckenham. - Credit: Google

Two men have been left with life-changing injuries after their car hit a tree near Old Buckenham.

The crash happened along the B1077 near the junction at Fen Street, between Attleborough and Old Buckenham.

Shortly before 7.30am on Saturday, November 27, a blue Ford KA collided with a tree resulting in the driver and passenger, both in their 20s, suffering life-changing injuries.

Both men were taken to hospital where they remain.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has any information about the manner of driving prior to it, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Bob Hardingham on 101 or by email at Robert.hardingham@norfolk.police.uk, quoting incident 92 of 27 November 2021.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.