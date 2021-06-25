News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:29 AM June 25, 2021    Updated: 10:16 AM June 25, 2021
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in King's Lynn.

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car. 

Emergency services were called just before 8.15am on June 25, to reports that a pedestrian was hit by a blue Seat on Gaywood Road in King’s Lynn. 

There is currently a road closure near to the junction of Tennyson Road. 

The person has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with serious injuries. 

Norfolk Police wrote in a tweet: “Gaywood Road Kings Lynn closed near the tennis courts/Tesco store due to road traffic incident.” 

 

Lynx bus service, which operates in the area, has been affected by the road closure.  

On a Facebook post they wrote: “Please note that due to a serious accident at on Gaywood Road near KES the road is closed and all services that would normally use this road are operating via Wootton Road.  

“Please bear with us as there may be considerable delays.” 


