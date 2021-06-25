Person suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in King's Lynn
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car.
Emergency services were called just before 8.15am on June 25, to reports that a pedestrian was hit by a blue Seat on Gaywood Road in King’s Lynn.
There is currently a road closure near to the junction of Tennyson Road.
The person has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with serious injuries.
Norfolk Police wrote in a tweet: “Gaywood Road Kings Lynn closed near the tennis courts/Tesco store due to road traffic incident.”
Lynx bus service, which operates in the area, has been affected by the road closure.
On a Facebook post they wrote: “Please note that due to a serious accident at on Gaywood Road near KES the road is closed and all services that would normally use this road are operating via Wootton Road.
Most Read
- 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
- 2 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker
- 3 Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner
- 4 Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout
- 5 New Lidl stores to open in Norfolk and Waveney in £1.3bn expansion
- 6 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat
- 7 Revealed: Norfolk's hotspots for Japanese Knotweed in 2021
- 8 Tractors and harvesters sold as farming family retires after 100 years
- 9 Air ambulance called to person's aid in Dereham
- 10 Historic railway platform building could be demolished in station revamp
“Please bear with us as there may be considerable delays.”