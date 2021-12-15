Pedestrian struck by car in west Norfolk

A pedestrian was hit by a car in East Winch in Lynn Road this morning causing delays to travel - Credit: Google

A pedestrian has been struck by a car on the A47 in west Norfolk.

The collision happened near the junction between Lynn Road and Station Road, close to the Carpenters Arms pub, at about 7.50am.

Norfolk Police were called to the scene.

The pedestrian was reported to have suffered minor injuries, and the road reopened shortly after 9am.

The incident caused a build-up of traffic in the area with delays of between 10-20 minutes.

However this traffic has now cleared and further disruption is thought to be unlikely.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

