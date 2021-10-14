News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:37 AM October 14, 2021    Updated: 9:48 AM October 14, 2021
breaking news

Breaking News - Credit: Archant

A pedestrian has died following a collision on the A146 at Framingham Pigot last night.

The incident happened shortly before 7pm on the approach to the Trowse junction near to the Trumpery Lane turning when a double-decker bus travelling towards Norwich was involved in a collision with a person.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the pedestrian was a man in his 60s.

He received treatment but was was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus was carrying passengers at the time of the incident, but no one else was injured.

The road was closed, but reopened around 12.30am this morning, October 14.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen the pedestrian prior to the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk teacher, preacher and scout leader indecently assaulted four boys
  2. 2 12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk
  3. 3 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
  1. 4 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
  2. 5 Fire crews called to Norfolk village
  3. 6 Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen
  4. 7 A146 outside Norwich closed after collision between bus and pedestrian
  5. 8 Meet the Yarmouth firm on tonight's Grand Designs
  6. 9 Town council chaos emerges with groups not paying rent for decades
  7. 10 Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101 and quoting incident number 374 of 13 October.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Abbeygate group forecourt manager of Wymondham Leslie Patmore receiving the award from Strictly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke.

'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia is offering £5 train tickets from Norwich to London over the autumn

How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Ruth Bennett and Amy Parkins

NHS | Special Report

Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time

Joel Adams

person