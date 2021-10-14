Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146
- Credit: Archant
A pedestrian has died following a collision on the A146 at Framingham Pigot last night.
The incident happened shortly before 7pm on the approach to the Trowse junction near to the Trumpery Lane turning when a double-decker bus travelling towards Norwich was involved in a collision with a person.
Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the pedestrian was a man in his 60s.
He received treatment but was was pronounced dead at the scene.
The bus was carrying passengers at the time of the incident, but no one else was injured.
The road was closed, but reopened around 12.30am this morning, October 14.
Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen the pedestrian prior to the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101 and quoting incident number 374 of 13 October.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.