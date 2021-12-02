Passengers angry after train heading to Norwich delayed for hours

Passengers waited over four hours to continue their journeys towards Norwich after a train broke down in Shenfield, Essex - Credit: Archant

Passengers have been evacuated from a train heading from London to Norwich several hours after it broke down

The 4pm train from London Liverpool Street broke down in Shenfield, Essex, shortly after departure and passengers were later evacuated onto a replacement train.

However, the stranded passengers were not able to continue their journeys until after 8.15pm.

The broken engine has caused wider delays and congestion across Greater Anglia services travelling between the capital and Norwich.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said issues with overhead power lines caused further complications.

Stricken passengers have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations at the lengthy wait to continue their journeys, complaining of no heating and confusion as to what was happening.



