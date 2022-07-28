Part of A11 closed after crash between lorry and car

Part of the A11 is closed following a crash between a lorry and a car - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving a lorry and a car has closed part of the A11.

Emergency services are currently attending the incident which happened at the Stag roundabout, near Attleborough, at about 1.20pm on Thursday (July 28).

The northbound carriage, heading towards Norwich, has been closed.

Fire crews from Wymondham, Watton and Dereham attended the incident and released people using rescue equipment.

An air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

One person is believed to be injured.



