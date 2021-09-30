Overturned lorry causing delays on A47

Published: 5:39 PM September 30, 2021

An overturned lorry is causing slow traffic on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 at the Easton roundabout.

Police are currently at the scene of the overturned lorry, which is blocking the eastbound carriageway. The incident is believed to have taken place just after 3.30pm.

They are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A47 Easton Roundabout we are currently on scene dealing with an overturned lorry. It is blocking the East Bound Carriageway. Traffic is moving but very slowly so avoid area if possible #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 30, 2021

Congestion is tailing back to Honingham as traffic is taking turns to pass the scene.

A fire crew from Earlham was called to an incident and extinguished a lorry at 4.30pm.

