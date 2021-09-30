News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Overturned lorry causing delays on A47

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:39 PM September 30, 2021   
A lorry has been blown over in high winds on the Easton roundabout approaching Norwich. Picture: Goo

An overturned lorry is causing slow traffic on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 at the Easton roundabout.

Police are currently at the scene of the overturned lorry, which is blocking the eastbound carriageway. The incident is believed to have taken place just after 3.30pm.

They are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Congestion is tailing back to Honingham as traffic is taking turns to pass the scene.

A fire crew from Earlham was called to an incident and extinguished a lorry at 4.30pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

