Overturned lorry causing delays on A47
Published: 5:39 PM September 30, 2021
An overturned lorry is causing slow traffic on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 at the Easton roundabout.
Police are currently at the scene of the overturned lorry, which is blocking the eastbound carriageway. The incident is believed to have taken place just after 3.30pm.
They are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Congestion is tailing back to Honingham as traffic is taking turns to pass the scene.
A fire crew from Earlham was called to an incident and extinguished a lorry at 4.30pm.
