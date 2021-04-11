News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Overrunning roadworks temporarily closes part of A11

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:49 AM April 11, 2021    Updated: 7:55 AM April 11, 2021
The southbound stretch of the A11 from Snetterton which is temporarily closed for overrunning roadworks.

The southbound stretch of the A11 from Snetterton which is temporarily closed for overrunning roadworks. - Credit: Google

A seven-mile stretch on the A11 is closed because of overrunning roadworks.

The section on the southbound carriageway between Snetterton and the A1075 Norwich Road in Thetford is inaccessible for motorists, according to a tweet by Highways England.

It added: "Apologies for the inconvenience, we will endeavour to get things back to normal as soon as possible."

The roadworks were believed to have started last night and it is not known when the road will reopen.

For updates visit the EDP live traffic map.

