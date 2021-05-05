A11 reopens following earlier collision

Updated

Published: 10:56 AM May 5, 2021

One lane of the A11 northbound is closed near Thetford following an earlier collision - Credit: Google Street View

The A11 has reopened following an earlier collision.

The outside lane of the busy A-road heading northbound, towards Norwich, was closed near Thetford on Wednesday (May 5) morning.

The closure was in place between the A11's junction with the A134 and A1075.

It followed a single-vehicle crash involving a Ford Transit van pulling a trailer, which was first reported to police just before 8am.

Traffic continued to move moving smoothly in the area while officers and recovery teams were on scene, and the road has now fully reopened.

For the latest travel information, visit the EDP's live traffic map.