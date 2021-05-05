News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

A11 reopens following earlier collision

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:56 AM May 5, 2021   
One lane of the A11 northbound is closed near Thetford following an earlier collision

One lane of the A11 northbound is closed near Thetford following an earlier collision - Credit: Google Street View

The A11 has reopened following an earlier collision. 

The outside lane of the busy A-road heading northbound, towards Norwich, was closed near Thetford on Wednesday (May 5) morning. 

The closure was in place between the A11's junction with the A134 and A1075.

It followed a single-vehicle crash involving a Ford Transit van pulling a trailer, which was first reported to police just before 8am. 

Traffic continued to move moving smoothly in the area while officers and recovery teams were on scene, and the road has now fully reopened. 

For the latest travel information, visit the EDP's live traffic map

Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Families faced hour-long queues for rides at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground.

Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The former Newlands Country House hotel in Halesworth Road, Reydon,

Housing

See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Bungay High School positive Covid test

School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street following a stabbing on Saturday evening

Crime | Updated

Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon