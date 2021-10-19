New Western Link surveying work to last until Christmas
Surveying work being carried out by contractors on the site of the planned Norwich Western Link road is expected to go on for several weeks, the county council has said.
Vans, fencing and workers in hi-vis jackets which have been spotted down in the Wensum Valley have been there since “early October”, according to Mark Kemp, Norwich Western Link project manager at Norfolk County Council.
The purpose of the works, which are being carried out by Harrison Geotechnical Engineering, “is primarily to test the properties of the soil", said Mr Kemp.
He added that the works are “scheduled to continue until just before Christmas. There will be further survey requirements in 2022.”
The Western Link, if built, will be a 3.9-mile road, running from the A1067 and linking to the A47 at a new junction at Wood Lane near Honingham, with a 720-metre-long viaduct over the River Wensum.
The road does not yet have planning permission, but Mr Kemp said with regards to the surveying works: “All necessary permissions have been received and no public footpaths have been re-routed.”
