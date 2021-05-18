Millions could be spent on better cycle routes around Norwich

Video

Published: 5:30 AM May 18, 2021

A new plan suggests a string of extensions and improvements to cycle routes in and around Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Millions could be spent to make changes to a string of cycle and pedestrian routes around Norwich.

Extensions and improvements to eight existing cycle routes have been put forward, which council bosses say will make it easier for people on bicycles and on foot to get around.

A map showing where cycle routes could be extended or improved. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Mooted changes, including improved cycle lanes and footpaths, improved cycle parking, and new bridges, are:

Connecting Horsford and Harford to the city centre by extending the yellow pedalway.

Safety and access improvements to the blue pedalway linking Wymondham and Sprowston to the city centre.

Improvements to the red pedalway between the city centre and Thorpe Marriott and a new link to Whitlingham.

An extension to the green pedalway to connect with Easton and improvements between Rackheath and the city centre

Connecting Hethersett and Wroxham to the city centre by extending the pink pedalway.

New links for the brown pedalway to connect Drayton and Poringland to the city centre

Improvements to the orange and purple pedalways, to link them together.

The proposals, part of the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan for Greater Norwich, are being developed by Norfolk County Council, Broadland District Council, South Norfolk Council and Norwich City Council.

Council bosses stress they are at an early stage and concede they do not have all the money needed to make the changes, although some could come from a £1.5m pot to improve cycling and walking across the whole of Norfolk.

They say more money could come from the £32m Transforming Cities pot, the £25m Town Fund Scheme or the recent £1.5m Active Travel Fund.

And having people's support for mooted schemes could increase their chances of successful bids for more money from the government in the years ahead, officers said.

Matt Hayward, lead project officer said: “We’ve already seen a 40pc growth in the number of people cycling and an 18pc increase in the number of people walking as a mode of transport over the last 10 years in Norwich.

"Enabling more people to access the Greater Norwich cycling and walking network will help cut congestion, improve air quality and help combat climate change."

Richard Bearman, from Norwich Cycling Campaign. - Credit: Archant

Richard Bearman, from Norwich Cycling Campaign, said the group welcomed the chance to have a say in shaping plans, but that "detailed dialogue" with the council was needed before schemes were designed.

He said: "It would be a shame to see any more poor quality, badly executed cycleways built that are then shunned by regular cyclists.

"Examples of good schemes with segregation for pedestrians, cyclists, and motor vehicles can be found here in Norwich and in many other places in the UK."

He welcomed the emphasis on redesigned junctions, but said: "Our other key message for designers is to end shared use space with pedestrians."

People will also be able to give their views on plans to improve walking zones in the city centre, and around the UEA, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Research Park.

People can give their views at www.norfolk.gov.uk/activetravel until Friday, June 28.