Norwich's Beryl bike and e-scooter rental scheme expands out of the city
- Credit: Norfolk County Council
Norwich's Beryl scheme which offers folk the chance to rent cycles, e-bikes and e-scooters is expanding beyond the city for the first time.
The eco-friendly vehicles are now available to rent in Wymondham from the town's library in Back Lane and the Market Street Car Park.
Thousands more people will now be able to use the transport, with an official launch event taking place on Friday, August 26, to answer questions and help people to use the bikes and scooters.
Norfolk County Council, which operates the scheme, said it was introducing the new bays outside the city in an attempt to boost the market town’s connection to Norwich city centre and make it easier for people to travel sustainably.
Robert Savage, a Wymondham Conservative county councillor, said: “I’m delighted that Wymondham is now part of the Beryl network – and just in time for the summer holidays.
“With safe travel routes to neighbouring Hethersett as well as into Norwich this really does bring a fantastic new flexible and sustainable travel option to the residents here.
“It’s also a great option for those wanting to visit Wymondham for the day from Norwich who can now leave the car at home.”
The scheme aims to take advantage of the Blue Pedalway, a cycle lane opened in July 2020 that connects Wymondham with Sprowston via Norwich city centre.
It currently takes approximately 50 minutes to cycle 10 miles between the two locations.
Beryl CEO Phil Ellis said: “By extending the scheme to Wymondham we are helping to remove the barriers that may stop people using sustainable transport.
“Norwich has excellent cycling infrastructure and hopefully even more people will now be encouraged to try it out, especially with the weather a bit warmer currently and petrol prices at an all-time high.
“By getting more people out of the car and onto two wheels we can not only contribute towards improving public health but also cutting congestion on the area’s roads and improving air quality.”