Roadworks cause traffic chaos in north Norfolk town

Published: 5:47 PM April 20, 2021

Work to resurface pavements in a town centre has created "massive disruption" with queues along four separate roads.

Four sets of temporary traffic lights erected by Norfolk County Council as part of the work on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham have caused tailbacks of over 100 cars.

Pavement resurfacing in North Walsham town centre has caused "massive disruption". - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Vehicles have been queuing along Yarmouth Road itself as well as in the Market Place and on New Road and Grammar School Road.

Traffic has also been queuing on Church Street as a result of the long tailbacks, which residents say has made social distancing difficult on narrow town centre paths.

Congestion has also left shoppers in Lidl stranded in the car park surrounded by queues.

Reports on social media also suggest vehicles have been queuing as far back as North Walsham Memorial Hospital and Norwich Road between 8am and 9am in the morning.

Staff at nearby electrical shop JB Postle and Son said they received no warning about the works and say they have been causing "chaos" in the town since yesterday, with work set to continue until Friday, April 23.

One member of staff who was on call yesterday said congestion had made his shift "a nightmare".

A staff member who did not wish to be named said: "It's caused massive disruption, it's been like this for the last couple of days.

"They changed the flow on the traffic lights on Grammar School Road and that has meant there's always been queues along here, but this has just made it even worse.

"It's been a lot of disruption."

Eric Seward, North Norfolk District councillor for North Walsham East, said the work was crucial but added that he hoped it could be completed as soon as possible in order to prevent further traffic jams.

He said: "That part of road is one of the busiest roads in the town I just want them to get it complete as soon as possible so we don't have to suffer any longer than necessary.

"The road works were totally required there so the county council has to do these things."

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson, said: “After visiting the site earlier today we have asked for the temporary traffic lights to be manually controlled when needed to help to reduce any traffic build-ups and allow vehicles to move more swiftly past the essential pavement resurfacing works currently underway.

"We will continue to monitor these works which we expect to be complete by the end of the week.”



