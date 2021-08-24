Slow moving traffic across Norfolk and Waveney as rush hour begins

Published: 6:03 PM August 24, 2021

Orwell Bridge closures cause serious traffic problems all over Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are delays across the county's roads in Norwich, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth as rush hour begins.

In the city centre traffic is moving slow, with significant delays coming into and leaving Norwich on the A47 particularly in the Acle, Cringleford and Costessey areas.

Traffic is moving extremely slowly coming into Great Yarmouth, with long delays on the A47 entering and leaving the town, with further delays in Yarmouth itself due to temporary traffic lights on Southtown Road and Queen Anne's Road.

In Lowestoft, traffic is moving very slowly on around roundabouts on the A1117 in the town and also on Victoria Road.

Traffic is also moving slowly around the junction between Cotmer Road and the A146, as well as Bloodmoor Road, the A12 and London Road.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere, there are long delays on the B1149 near Holt due to temporary traffic lights near the White Cottage Hotel and Holt church. In South Wooton there are delays on the A148 due to closures on Castle Rising Road as well as on the A149 surrounding King's Lynn.