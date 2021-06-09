Delays continue on main roads in and out of Norwich city centre

Published: 5:31 PM June 9, 2021

Commuters face delays as they leave the city this evening with traffic moving particularly slow on the A47 and A11.

Drivers face delays of around 15 minutes on the A47 westbound between the A1042 and the junction with the A146, while travellers on the A11 eastbound between the A11 and the junction with the A140 face delays of around 10 minutes.

Traffic is moving particularly slow around Thorpe Hamlet and Riverside due to roadworks aiming to provide a more direct route into the city centre for public transport and cyclists.

Elsewhere, delays are expected in Great Yarmouth town centre as work continues to fix a collapsed bank undermining the carriageway on Riverside Road.

There are also delays on Southtown Road and William Adams Way, with temporary traffic lights in operation as the construction of a new roundabout continues.