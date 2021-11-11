Norfolk morning traffic: Long delays on the A47 near Norwich

There are delays on the A47 near Norwich this morning. File photo of A47. - Credit: Archant

Drivers are experiencing increasing delays on the A47 near Norwich this morning.

There are currently delays of around 13 minutes on the A47 between the A1042 Yarmouth Road and the A140 Ipswich Road, with an average speed of about 15mph.

Along the same stretch of the A47, a motorbike crashed close to Stoke Road which left one lane blocked on the westbound carriageway between the A146 Loddon Road and A149 Ipswich Road.

Towards King's Lynn, heavy traffic is also building on the A10 West Winch Road northbound.

Delays of up to nine minutes are being reported.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, traffic is also disrupted on the A47 eastbound close to Honingham with delays of up to six minutes.

