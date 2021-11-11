News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk morning traffic: Long delays on the A47 near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:35 AM November 11, 2021
Updated: 9:24 AM November 11, 2021
Drivers are experiencing increasing delays on the A47 near Norwich this morning.

There are currently delays of around 13 minutes on the A47 between the A1042 Yarmouth Road and the A140 Ipswich Road, with an average speed of about 15mph.

Along the same stretch of the A47, a motorbike crashed close to Stoke Road which left one lane blocked on the westbound carriageway between the A146 Loddon Road and A149 Ipswich Road.

Towards King's Lynn, heavy traffic is also building on the A10 West Winch Road northbound.

Delays of up to nine minutes are being reported.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, traffic is also disrupted on the A47 eastbound close to Honingham with delays of up to six minutes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

