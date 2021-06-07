Norfolk traffic update: delays continue in rush hour due to A47 and city works

Published: 5:13 PM June 7, 2021

Delays are to be expected on the A47. - Credit: Archant

Commuters can expect further delays on the A47 and in the city centre as they make their ways home.

There is congestion on the A47 eastbound between the A11 and the junction with the A140, with delays expected of around 10 minutes.

Small queues are also building westbound between the A1042 and the junction with the A146, with delays of 10 minutes also expected, however these will worsen as rush hour approaches.

Those wishing to avoid the A47 delays should not head into the city via Thorpe St Andrew by turning right on the A147 at Carrow Road, as roadworks began in Thorpe Road today.

Konectbus has already issued a warning to its users saying "heavy traffic" around the A47 and Thorpe Road will mean service delays.

The operator has split its route into two sections, Stalham to Norwich St Stephen's Street and Norwich St Stephen's Street to Eaton, there will be no direct connections.

On the A11 entering Norwich there are also small queues after the Thickthorn roundabout.

Elsewhere in the county there are delays coming in and out of Great Yarmouth via the A47.

For up-to-date information visit our live travel map.