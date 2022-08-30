Village road bridge to close for three weeks during repair works

Starston road bridge will close for three weeks from Monday, September 12 - Credit: Google

A village bridge will close for three weeks while repair works take place.

The closure will be in place in Starston, near Harleston, from Monday, September 12.

The Street will be closed at the road bridge, which spans The River Tunbeck.

The road bridge needs repairs to its brick walls and metal fencing after it was damaged by a fallen tree.

Scaffolding will be erected on both sides of the bridge.

Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained while the work is carried out.

A signed road diversion and advanced warning boards will also be in place.

The work, which will cost £40,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors Tarmac.

For more information about roadworks visit norfolk.gov.uk/roadworks.



