Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week

Published: 6:00 AM October 11, 2021

Here are some of Norfolk's new, ongoing, and finishing roadworks to help you plan ahead. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

If you're using the roads this week, here are some of Norfolk's new, ongoing, and finishing roadworks to help you plan ahead.

Diss Road between Thetford and Diss is closed near South Lopham until October 15.

There is a temporary speed limit of 30mph on the road until late November.

There is a diversion in place via Thetford, Ixworth, and Scole.

A burst water main near Runhall caused emergency works last week.

The works and closure of Stone Lane is planned to end on October 13. The diversion is via Brandon Parva.

Besthorpe Road and Mile Road between Black Carr and Flaxlands will remain closed for ongoing works by Openreach.

There is a diversion in place via New Buckenham and Attleborough.

Work on another burst water main in Loddon is almost complete, with plans to finish on October 11. Part of Ingloss Lane is closed and a diversion is in place via Broome Street and Stubbs Green.

There is also a small portion of The Street closed in Bramerton for drainage works to resolve flooding issues. The road will remain closed until October 17. There is a diversion in place via Surlingham and Rockland St Mary.

The Street in Erpingham is undergoing an emergency repair to a damaged fire hydrant, with the road planned to reopen on October 11. There is a diversion via the A140.

Mill Road in Wiggenhall St Germans is also closed to allow for sewer connection works. The road is planned to reopen on October 14. There is a diversion in place via Saddle Bow.

Gas mains replacement works in Salhouse Road in Norwich are ongoing, with a diversion via Wroxham Road. These works are planned to end in November.

The Grapes Hill improvements in Norwich are also ongoing, with a diversion via Mile End Road in place. These works are also planned to end in November.

