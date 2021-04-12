Months of resurfacing work on Norfolk's roads to start

Published: 5:09 PM April 12, 2021

The surface dressing work will start this week. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

Months of work to resurface more than 300 miles of roads in Norfolk will start this week.

Norfolk County Council is spending about £9m to put surface dressing on the roads, with the first work beginning on Thursday (April 15).

The council says surface dressing will extend the life of roads, prevent potholes from opening up, and provide a new skid-resistant surface to help reduce the risk of crashes.

The work, to lay a thin layer of bitumen and chippings on roads, is carried out between April and September every year.

Crews will be starting work in the Caister, Ormesby St Margaret, Blofield and Mautby areas on Thursday.

A 20mph speed restriction will be in place for safety reasons.

People living along routes will get notification a day or two before crews arrive and asked not to park on the road on the day of the work, or the following day when surplus chippings will be swept up.