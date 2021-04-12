News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Months of resurfacing work on Norfolk's roads to start

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:09 PM April 12, 2021   
Surface dressing to prevent pot-holes will continue, say council bosses. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY.

The surface dressing work will start this week. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

Months of work to resurface more than 300 miles of roads in Norfolk will start this week.

Norfolk County Council is spending about £9m to put surface dressing on the roads, with the first work beginning on Thursday (April 15).

The council says surface dressing will extend the life of roads, prevent potholes from opening up, and provide a new skid-resistant surface to help reduce the risk of crashes.

The work, to lay a thin layer of bitumen and chippings on roads, is carried out between April and September every year.

Crews will be starting work in the Caister, Ormesby St Margaret, Blofield and Mautby areas on Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

A 20mph speed restriction will be in place for safety reasons.

People living along routes will get notification a day or two before crews arrive and asked not to park on the road on the day of the work, or the following day when surplus chippings will be swept up.

Most Read

  1. 1 People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening
  2. 2 Woman found dead in country park is named
  3. 3 'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am
  1. 4 Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
  2. 5 Hospital's walk-in vaccine clinic suspended after poor attendance
  3. 6 Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns
  4. 7 Boss says sorry for fake worker's 'vile' comments about Prince Philip
  5. 8 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
  6. 9 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
  7. 10 Lanes closed after lorry hits A47 central reservation

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peter Crouch drove to Great Yarmouth once - and wasn't impressed

Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant

Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus