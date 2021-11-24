News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk morning travel: Delays on parts of the A47

Published: 9:00 AM November 24, 2021
There are currently delays on the A47 eastbound on the A149 Acle New Road with an average speed of 15mph.

There are some delays on the roads in Norfolk to be aware of this morning, Wednesday, November 24.

In Great Yarmouth, there are currently delays on the A47 eastbound on the A149 Acle New Road with an average speed of 15mph.

Elsewhere along the A47, drivers should also be aware of some traffic westbound between The Windle and Main Road.

On the other side of the city, there are delays of six minutes and increasing on the A47 eastbound, with speed currently around 15mph.

Queues are also forming on the A47 westbound between the B1108 Watton Road and Dereham Road.

In Norwich, there is slow traffic on the A11 Newmarket Road in both directions at the A140 Mile End Road.

There are reports of a crash on Elderbush Lane at Ludham Road near Catfield. Traffic is coping well.

There are also reports of an obstruction in the road on the A47 at A140 Ipswich Road, however, traffic is also unaffected.

