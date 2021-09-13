News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Morning traffic update: Delays in Norwich and on A47

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:32 AM September 13, 2021   
Major traffic queues after a RTC on A47 near Keswick.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Morning traffic is beginning to build across Norfolk, including on the A47. - Credit: Archant

Traffic is beginning to build on roads in Norfolk this morning as people set off for work.

Here is where traffic is heaviest in the county. 

There delays on the A47 eastbound, near Honingham, and on the Acle Straight.

Temporary traffic lights due to roadworks in Holt Road, near Norwich Airport, are causing delays to journeys.

There are heavy queues on Mile End Road and Colman Road, heading into Norwich.

There are delays on Newmarket Road heading into the city, on the roundabout where it meets Mile End Road.

Expect delays if you are travelling on Dereham Road, near Bowthorpe Park and Mousehold Lane, near New Catton.

Queues are building on the A10 at Hardwick Roundabout, towards King's Lynn.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


