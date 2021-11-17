Norfolk morning traffic: Queues on the A10 and in Stoke Holy Cross

There are delays through Denver and Stoke Holy Cross this morning as well as on the A47.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Tuesday, November 16.

From Hardwick Roundabout, there are queues on the A10 to Setchey and the A149 to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

There is traffic on the A10 from Downham Market to Fordham.

In Thetford, there are queues on roundabouts between the A11 and the A134, the A11 and Brandon Road, and on Hurth Way and Norwich Road.

There is already heavy traffic on the A47 eastbound from Poppy's Wood to Honingham.

In Norwich, there are queues on Dereham Road in New Costessey, Holt Road and Brewery Lane in Horsford, Holt Road in Hellesdon.

There are also queues on Mousehold Lane, Colman Road and Newmarket Road,

The A140 has some heavy traffic southbound from Tasburgh to Stoke Holy Cross.

The A47 also has long queues from Branch Road to Acle and from the B1140 to Blofield.

There are also eastbound queues on the A47 approaching Great Yarmouth.

