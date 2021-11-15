Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47

Traffic is building across Norfolk this morning due to roadworks and road closures - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Traffic is building across Norfolk this morning and there is some disruption due to roadworks and road closures.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Monday, November 15.

There is queuing traffic in King's Lynn from Setchey to the Hardwick Roundabout and from the Hardwick Roundabout to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Around Thetford, there are queues on junctions between the A11 and the A134.

The roundabout between the A143 and the A140 near Scole also has some building traffic.

In Watton there is queuing traffic through the centre of town in Cadman Way, Thetford Road, Brandon Road and Norwich Road.

There are queues on the A146 near Loddon as well as near Hales.

Long Stratton also has some queueing traffic on the A140.

The A47 has some queues near Hockering and Honingham on the eastbound carriageway.

There are then queues on the A47 northbound carriageway from Bawburgh to Longwater.

In Norwich, there are queues in Colman Road, Newmarket Road, Mousehold Lane, and Yarmouth Road.

There is heavy traffic on Drayton High Road and Reepham Road approaching Boundary Road due to ongoing roadworks.

There is also slow traffic in Holt Road in Horsford and Brewery Lane.

There are heavy queues on the A47 approaching Great Yarmouth on the eastbound carriageway and approaching Blofield on the westbound carriageway.

