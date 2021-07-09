Morning traffic: Delays following stalled truck and accident

Published: 9:21 AM July 9, 2021

Drivers can expect delays on the A47 and A1075 following reports of a stalled truck and an accident this morning.

Traffic is moving slowly on the A1075 Norwich Road at the BP Petrol Station following reports of an accident. The road is partially blocked.

Elsewhere there are delays on the A47 near the Hockering turn off with the road partially blocked and queuing traffic for two miles due to a stalled truck.

The AA traffic live map says traffic is taking it in turns to pass which is affecting traffic between Norwich and Dereham. The delays are said to be easing on A47 Westbound between Dereham Road and Blind Lane, with an average speed of 15mph.

Delays of ten minutes is also reported on A47 Eastbound in Norfolk, although that too is said to be easing.

An entry ramp closure due to construction on A47 Norwich Southern Bypass Westbound at A146 Loddon Road is causing delays of four minutes and affecting the slip road heading up towards the carriageway.

