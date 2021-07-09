News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Morning traffic: Delays following stalled truck and accident

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 9:21 AM July 9, 2021   
A cycle path is planned alongside part of the A47 between Hockering and great Tuddenham. Picture: Ma

Drivers can expect delays on the A47 and A1075 following reports of a stalled truck and an accident this morning. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Drivers can expect delays on the A47 and A1075 following reports of a stalled truck and an accident this morning.

Traffic is moving slowly on the A1075 Norwich Road at the BP Petrol Station following reports of an accident. The road is partially blocked.

Elsewhere there are delays on the A47 near the Hockering turn off with the road partially blocked and queuing traffic for two miles due to a stalled truck.

The AA traffic live map says traffic is taking it in turns to pass which is affecting traffic between Norwich and Dereham. The delays are said to be easing on A47 Westbound between Dereham Road and Blind Lane, with an average speed of 15mph.

Delays of ten minutes is also reported on A47 Eastbound in Norfolk, although that too is said to be easing.

You may also want to watch:

An entry ramp closure due to construction on A47 Norwich Southern Bypass Westbound at A146 Loddon Road is causing delays of four minutes and affecting the slip road heading up towards the carriageway.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Norfolk

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

