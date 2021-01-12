Firefighters cut people out of car after crash
Published: 8:47 PM January 12, 2021
- Credit: Google
People had to be cut out of a car by fire crews after a crash on Tuesday.
The incident happened on the B1110 at Melton Constable, between Swanton Novers and Briningham, at around 3.45pm.
The road was closed as emergency services were called to the scene.
Four fire crews from Holt, King's Lynn, Fakenham and Sprowston were called at 3.48pm, and upon arriving had to cut people out of a car using hydraulic rescue equipment.
The stop message was received more than an hour later at 5.14pm.
It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the crash.
Keep track of the state of Norfolk's roads with our LIVE traffic map.
Most Read
- 1 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
- 2 'Too risky': The takeaways closing down after opening in lockdown
- 3 Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots
- 4 Man, 93, reported missing after failing to return from supermarket trip
- 5 Revealed: 13 new large vaccination sites to open in Norfolk and Waveney
- 6 Body of missing 93-year-old man found in village
- 7 Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk
- 8 Campsite team's shock as couple turn up in campervan
- 9 Parents hit out at 'woefully inadequate' free school meals
- 10 Work on 300 controversial new homes set to start 'in July'