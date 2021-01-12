Firefighters cut people out of car after crash

Published: 8:47 PM January 12, 2021

Four fire crews were called to the scene of a car crash on the B1110 near Melton Constable on Tuesday. - Credit: Google

People had to be cut out of a car by fire crews after a crash on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the B1110 at Melton Constable, between Swanton Novers and Briningham, at around 3.45pm.

The road was closed as emergency services were called to the scene.

Four fire crews from Holt, King's Lynn, Fakenham and Sprowston were called at 3.48pm, and upon arriving had to cut people out of a car using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The stop message was received more than an hour later at 5.14pm.

It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the crash.

